Mark Carney warns of enormous AI risk at Shenzhen summit
At the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called out the "enormous risk" of not having global rules for artificial intelligence.
He urged countries to work together on new frameworks to prevent AI from threatening economies, democracy, and even public safety.
Carney and Xi discuss AI incidents
Mark Carney's talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping focused on teaming up to monitor and respond to AI incidents, like infrastructure hacking or people using the technology to help build bioweapons.
With leaders from China, the US and Russia all at APEC this week, there's a big push for urgent international action to keep technology safe and protect democratic values.