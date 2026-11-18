Mary Peltola defeats Dan Sullivan as Democrats reach 56 seats
Big news from Alaska: Former Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, has defeated Republican Sen. Dan S. Sullivan in a closely watched Senate race, bumping the Democratic majority up to 56 seats.
Peltola clinched the win on first-choice votes thanks to Alaska's ranked-choice system: no extra rounds needed, even though Trump carried the state by 13 points back in 2024.
Peltola focused on Alaska rural issues
Peltola's campaign zeroed in on everyday concerns like affordability, health care, and the salmon crisis, which really connected with rural Alaskans.
The race wasn't without drama: some accused her team of trying to split votes by recruiting another candidate, Dan J. Sullivan, to siphon votes from the incumbent.
A lawsuit from the Trump administration tried to block certification but was tossed by a judge; the Justice Department plans to appeal.
This win marks a real shift for traditionally red Alaska and could shake up future elections.