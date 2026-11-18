Peltola's campaign zeroed in on everyday concerns like affordability, health care, and the salmon crisis, which really connected with rural Alaskans.

The race wasn't without drama: some accused her team of trying to split votes by recruiting another candidate, Dan J. Sullivan, to siphon votes from the incumbent.

A lawsuit from the Trump administration tried to block certification but was tossed by a judge; the Justice Department plans to appeal.

This win marks a real shift for traditionally red Alaska and could shake up future elections.