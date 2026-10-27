Maryland teen allegedly kidnapped and stabbed by rideshare driver
A 15-year-old girl in Maryland went through a terrifying ordeal after allegedly being kidnapped and stabbed by a rideshare driver on October 22.
The driver, Abubakarr Barrie, 23, picked her up from her sister's house, ignored her protests about the route, then put her in a headlock and took her to his home, where he stabbed her several times.
Teen escapes, Barrie arrested
Even after being stabbed and suffering a collapsed lung, the teen managed to fight back with a fire extinguisher and escape.
She found help from nearby residents after one resident answered the door and let the girl use the phone to call her mother and 911.
Barrie was arrested that same day and now faces serious charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping.
He's remaining in custody while the victim is in the hospital, a reminder to always be cautious when using rideshare services, especially unlicensed ones.