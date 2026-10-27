Maryland teen allegedly kidnapped and stabbed by rideshare driver

Even after being stabbed and suffering a collapsed lung, the teen managed to fight back with a fire extinguisher and escape.

She found help from nearby residents after one resident answered the door and let the girl use the phone to call her mother and 911.

Barrie was arrested that same day and now faces serious charges, including attempted murder and kidnapping.

He's remaining in custody while the victim is in the hospital, a reminder to always be cautious when using rideshare services, especially unlicensed ones.