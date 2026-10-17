Masked protesters broke into Marseille city hall over rising costs

Masked protesters broke into Marseille's city hall on Saturday, as part of a wave of protests sweeping France over soaring fuel prices and the rising cost of living.

What started as frustration over school issues in Paris suburbs has grown into a broader campaign against inequality, inadequate public spending and declining standards.

Separately, the Yellow Vest movement called Saturday's demonstrations under the banner "yellow and youth."

Inside the lobby, one demonstrator shouted, "it's the revolution, we're taking the Bastille," echoing historic calls for change.