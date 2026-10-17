Masked protesters broke into Marseille city hall over rising costs
Masked protesters broke into Marseille's city hall on Saturday, as part of a wave of protests sweeping France over soaring fuel prices and the rising cost of living.
What started as frustration over school issues in Paris suburbs has grown into a broader campaign against inequality, inadequate public spending and declining standards.
Separately, the Yellow Vest movement called Saturday's demonstrations under the banner "yellow and youth."
Inside the lobby, one demonstrator shouted, "it's the revolution, we're taking the Bastille," echoing historic calls for change.
Police responded with tear gas
Police responded with tear gas after projectiles were thrown.
The movement has drawn tens of thousands who are upset about inequality and economic struggles.
In Marseille, symbols like an anarchist "A" and references to past revolutions show just how frustrated people feel about today's cost of living and government priorities.