Repairs are likely to continue beyond the weekend.

'Malicious acts' disrupt France's rail network ahead of Olympics ceremony

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:05 pm Jul 26, 202401:05 pm

What's the story Just hours before the Olympic Opening Ceremony in Paris, the French railway company SNCF reported being targeted by "malicious acts" aimed at disrupting its high-speed network. "Last night, the SNCF was victim of several acts of vandalism on the Atlantic, Northern and Eastern high-speed lines. Fires were deliberately set to damage our installations," the SNCF said in a statement.

Fires started in 3 locations

Fires were started at three locations on TGV lines heading west, north, and east of Paris, while a fourth arson attempt on the line to Lyon and the Mediterranean was thwarted. Consequently, TGV trains were diverted onto other lines, leading to delays of up to two hours and some cancellations. Repairs are expected to extend beyond the weekend, reports said.

French transport minister condemns attacks

French transport minister Patrice Vergriete said in a social media post, "Co-ordinated malicious acts targeted several TGV lines...I strongly condemn these criminal actions which will compromise the vacation departures of many French people." Vergriete also thanked SNCF staff for trying to restore services "as quickly as possible."

Olympics Opening Ceremony

Attacks ahead of opening ceremony

The attacks occurred amid heightened security in Paris ahead of the Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony, with 300,000 spectators and VIPs expected. On Friday evening, up to 7,500 competitors will parade down a six-kilometer stretch of the Seine on 85 boats, marking the first time a Summer Olympics has opened outside the main stadium.