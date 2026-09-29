Massive nor'easter brings heavy snow, floods, winds and outages nationwide

Washington could see up to 16-inch of snow in spots like Mount Baker through Wednesday, making travel tricky.

Colorado's also seeing more snow and icy roads.

On the East Coast, places from North Carolina to New England got hit hard over the weekend: Boston and the New York City tri-state areas were among the areas affected, and in New York, more than 21,000 customers were left without electricity at one point, and rough surf made things worse along the coast.

Meanwhile in Alaska, some areas might get one-half foot of snow as this wild weather keeps moving.