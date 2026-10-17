Massive oil supertanker hits mine, explodes in Strait of Hormuz
World
A massive oil supertanker exploded in the Strait of Hormuz after hitting a naval mine, according to Iranian state media.
The ship was reportedly sneaking through with its tracking systems off, which didn't go unnoticed.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned that any unauthorized ships trying this could face serious consequences.
Iran tightens Strait control, trade concerns
This isn't just about one ship. Tensions have been climbing in this key trade route since US and Israeli strikes earlier this year.
Iran has tightened its grip on the strait, which is crucial for moving oil worldwide.
With more warnings from Iran and similar threats popping up in places like the Black Sea and Red Sea, there's growing concern about security and how all this could shake up global trade.