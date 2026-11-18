Matan Kahana elected Knesset Speaker, bolstering opposition against Benjamin Netanyahu
Big news from Israel: Matan Kahana, who is close to opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot, just became Speaker of the Knesset (that is their parliament).
He won with support from both Jewish-led opposition parties and Arab-led parties, marking a real setback for Benjamin Netanyahu.
With this win, the opposition now has a stronger hand in shaping what happens next in parliament.
Eisenkot faces 5 week coalition deadline
Kahana steps in after Netanyahu lost his majority in October.
Eisenkot now has five weeks to try building a new coalition government; if he cannot pull it off, Netanyahu could get another shot.
The opposition is aiming to undo recent laws about judicial appointments and the attorney general's powers, plus they want a full investigation into the deadly October 7 attack.
As Speaker, Kahana can help speed up (or slow down) these big decisions.