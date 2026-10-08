'Stop': French mayor stops police from advancing on protesters

The protests, which started in the Paris region in September, have now spread across France.

Students are demanding more funding for public schools, more teachers, better facilities and action over overcrowded and poor classroom conditions.

Bagayoko defended his decision to intervene, saying he was there to protect the young people of his city.

He said many of the students had not behaved aggressively toward police before officers moved against them.

He called the police response, including tear gas use, "disproportionate."