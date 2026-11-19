Mayor Mamdani says this move is about putting safety and city values first: "Our city has changed, and now it is time for our laws to change too. That is why today I am signing Romanch's Law."

About 200 carriage workers will be affected, but the city promises support through medallion buybacks, stipends, and career programs.

A transition plan is in the works with input from those impacted, though the Transportation Workers Union plans to challenge the ban in court.