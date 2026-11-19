Mayor Zohran Mamdani signs Romanch's law phasing out NYC carriages
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has officially banned horse-drawn carriages, ending a tradition that's been part of the city for over a century.
The new law (named Romanch's Law after a tourist who died in a carriage accident) was signed on November 19, 2026 and phases horse carriages out of New York City once and for all by June 1, 2028.
Transportation Workers Union plans court challenge
Mayor Mamdani says this move is about putting safety and city values first: "Our city has changed, and now it is time for our laws to change too. That is why today I am signing Romanch's Law."
About 200 carriage workers will be affected, but the city promises support through medallion buybacks, stipends, and career programs.
A transition plan is in the works with input from those impacted, though the Transportation Workers Union plans to challenge the ban in court.