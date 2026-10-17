McCormick, Khanna urge federal probe after alleged Illinois temple plot
After an alleged, failed plot to carry out a mass shooting at a Hindu temple in Illinois, the US Congressional Caucus on India, led by Congressmen Rich McCormick and Ro Khanna, is pushing for a federal hate crime investigation.
They're asking officials to find out if anyone helped the 19-year-old suspect, pointing to rising anti-South Asian sentiment across the country.
Caucus urges South Asian worship protections
The caucus is urging more protection for South Asian places of worship, highlighting FBI data that shows hate crimes against Sikh, Hindu, and Buddhist communities are up.
They also flagged a huge 240% spike in anti-South Asian hate posts on X rose by about 240% between January 2024 and June 2026.
McCormick and Khanna want federal agencies to keep local communities informed so they can stay safe as these threats grow.