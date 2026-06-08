The study was co-led by Dr. Balachundhar Subramaniam

Meditating for 2 minutes can alter your brain: Study

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:24 pm Jun 08, 202605:24 pm

What's the story

Meditation, a practice that has gained immense popularity in recent years, is not just about relaxation. A new study has shown that even a short session of meditation can lead to significant changes in our brains. The research found that these changes start within just two minutes and peak around the seven-minute mark. This suggests that even if you struggle with meditation at first, sticking with it for a few minutes could lead to meaningful transformations in your brain.