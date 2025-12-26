Meet Jebu, Tarique Rahman's cat who stole the show

Tarique Rahman, acting chairman of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), returned to Dhaka on Thursday after 17 years in self-exile. While his arrival was met with much fanfare, it was not just Rahman who grabbed headlines. His pet cat Jebu also became a social media sensation ahead of his return. The fluffy Siberian cat is owned by Rahman's daughter Zaima and has its own Facebook page !

Online sensation Jebu's social media fame and official Facebook page Jebu first became popular among cat lovers worldwide when a photo of it gazing at Rahman's phone went viral. The cat's popularity soared even more ahead of Rahman's return, leading to the creation of an official Facebook page in its honor. Saimum Parvez, special assistant to BNP chairperson's foreign affairs committee and head of the party's content generation team, confirmed the page was light-hearted and satirical.

Arrival in Dhaka Jebu traveled with Rahman on Biman Bangladesh Airlines On Thursday, Jebu traveled on the same Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight as Rahman and his family. The flight arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 11:39am after coming from London via Sylhet. As the cat landed in Bangladesh, its Facebook page posted, "Jebu has returned to the country." Speaking to BBC Bangla earlier about their pet cat, Rahman had said: "The cat is my daughter's. Now of course it has become everyone's."

Political return Rahman's return and political message Rahman's return to Bangladesh was marked by a mass reception organized by his party at the 300-feet area in Purbachal, on the outskirts of Dhaka. At the gathering, he delivered a powerful message to his supporters, criticizing Sheikh Hasina's "dictatorship." He also unveiled his electoral campaign and invoked Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic "I Have a Dream" speech.