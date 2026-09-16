Meghan Markle's number leaked from school's WhatsApp group
What's the story
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, recently fell victim to a security scare after her personal mobile number was leaked from a school parents' WhatsApp group. The incident occurred just before her children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, started their first day at a United Kingdom school. The leak was reported by The Sun newspaper on Tuesday.
Security breach
Someone took a screenshot of the conversation
The WhatsApp group, which was meant for school parents, included a warm welcome message to Markle.
One of the messages read, "Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomo," while another said, "Welcome!!"
To this, Markle replied with gratitude: "Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome. So happy to be a part of this community xx."
However, after this interaction, someone in the group took a screenshot of the conversation containing Markle's phone number, and it was subsequently shared widely.
Security issues
Markle and Harry withdrew children from UK school
The news comes after Markle and her husband Prince Harry withdrew their children from a UK school over security fears just two days into the term.
Heavy traffic to and from the school was putting pressure on their small security team, Hello! magazine reported on Monday.
A representative for the couple confirmed that "the decision for the children to move school was taken following a discussion with the family's security team about the practicalities of their current arrangements."
Security assessment
Government-backed security review for Markle, Harry
Both Markle and Harry will now undergo an official government-backed security review.
The Royal and VIP Executive Committee (RAVEC) has requested that they provide full details of their new daily routines for this purpose.
Last week, RAVEC chairman informed Harry that both he and Markle would be commissioned for a new risk assessment due to their return to the UK.
Social media
Markle's social media posts drew criticism
Before the security concerns came to light, Markle was sharing intimate family moments on social media.
She posted a video of their return to the UK, showing Lilibet riding her bike while Archie ran beside her and Harry took them fishing.
Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield criticized this move as "striking" in its "hypocrisy," saying that if privacy is genuinely a priority, they should stop broadcasting their family life to millions of strangers.
Birthday celebration
Birthday wishes for Harry
Amid all this, Markle also celebrated Harry's 42nd birthday on Instagram.
She shared another intimate family moment with a caption reading: "He's simply the best," set to The Hound + The Fox's song of the same name.
This further adds to the ongoing debate over their privacy and security measures since returning to the UK.
They had settled in California after resigning as active members of the British Royal Family in 2020.