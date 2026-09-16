Meghan Markle's number leaked from school's WhatsApp group

The WhatsApp group, which was meant for school parents, included a warm welcome message to Markle.

One of the messages read, "Welcome to Meghan who has Archie joining tomo," while another said, "Welcome!!"

To this, Markle replied with gratitude: "Hi moms! Thanks for the warm welcome. So happy to be a part of this community xx."

However, after this interaction, someone in the group took a screenshot of the conversation containing Markle's phone number, and it was subsequently shared widely.