Mein Schiff 3 collides with 2 container ships at Bremerhaven
On October 25, the cruise ship Mein Schiff 3 accidentally crashed into two container ships at Bremerhaven, Germany, thanks to strong winds during stormy weather.
The collision left the cruise liner with major damage, while the smaller container ship suffered minor damage and the large one suffered considerable damage.
Definitely not how anyone planned to start a trip to Spain's Canary Islands.
No injuries, Bremen water police investigating
Luckily, no one was hurt and there were no leaks, but lifeboats got crushed and glass barriers shattered on Mein Schiff 3.
The Bremen Water Police are investigating and the maritime safety authority has issued a sailing ban on all ships involved for now.
TUI Cruises has canceled the Canary Islands voyage so repairs can happen, saying passenger safety comes first.