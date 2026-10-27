Melania Trump helps broker temporary southern Ukraine ceasefire, aiding Oleshky
World
US first lady Melania Trump has helped broker a temporary ceasefire in southern Ukraine, starting early Tuesday and running through Saturday.
The pause in fighting lets humanitarian groups bring much-needed supplies to Oleshky, a Russian-held town where up to 2,000 people have been trapped by mines and drone strikes.
Missile attacks ramp up in Kyiv
While Oleshky gets a break for aid deliveries, missile attacks have actually ramped up in Kyiv, fueling more unrest.
This short truce is meant to set the stage for new U.S.-brokered peace talks, but with so much mistrust between Russia and Ukraine (and Oleshky still recovering from past flooding and occupation), the road ahead looks tough.