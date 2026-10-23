Melania Trump helps secure Oleshky cease fire beginning October 29
Melania Trump just pulled off some unexpected diplomacy: she has helped secure a cease-fire between Russia and Ukraine in the city of Oleshky.
Starting October 29, fighting will pause so humanitarian aid can reach people stuck in tough conditions, and civilians can finally be evacuated.
Right now, only about 2,000 mostly elderly residents remain out of the city's original 24,000, struggling with little food, water, or medical help.
Civilian leaders to organize Oleshky evacuations
Melania acted as the go-between for both sides after talks at her "Fostering the Future Together" event during the U.N. General Assembly.
During this break in fighting, non-military civilian leaders from both countries will work together to figure out what Oleshky needs most and organize safe evacuations, with an impartial American media organization to accompany and document Russian and Ukrainian teams on the ground throughout the process.
It is a small but hopeful step for a city that really needs it.