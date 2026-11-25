Melania Trump reunites 9 more, total 43 after Oleshky cease-fire
First Lady Melania Trump just announced that nine more children have been reunited with their families, weeks after she helped secure a cease-fire in Oleshky.
This brings her total to 43 children brought back home since she started this humanitarian effort last year.
The cease-fire also allowed the arrival of much-needed humanitarian aid and saved an estimated 800 civilians caught up in the conflict.
Melania Trump plans continued family reunions
Trump says every child returned is a step toward a better world, sharing "Every child reunited with their parents brings humanity one step closer to a better world for everyone."
She's made it clear she feels a real responsibility to protect children from the impact of war and plans to keep working on reuniting families and supporting those affected by the conflict.