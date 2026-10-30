Met Office issues yellow fog warning for parts of England
Heads up if you're heading out early: there's a yellow fog warning for Lincolnshire, the East Midlands, the Home Counties, and parts of Greater London this Friday morning.
The Met Office says visibility might drop below 100 meters during rush hour, so driving could get tricky.
Most places should see the fog clear by late morning, but some rural spots in eastern England might stay misty a bit longer.
Dense fog may disrupt transport
The warning runs until later this morning and could mean delays for busses, trains, and cars, so give yourself extra time.
The Met Office put it simply: Fog will be dense in places with visibility below 100 meters at times and it will be most extensive and disruptive during the morning rush hour.
Looking ahead to the weekend: Saturday starts off misty but should brighten up for most of the UK (except northwest Scotland, which gets rain). Sunday brings a little drizzle to central England and Wales, while everyone else gets a mix of clouds and sunshine.