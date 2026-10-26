Meta accused of hiding pro Lula posts, Brazil court intervenes
Meta is in hot water after President Lula's campaign accused the company of hiding pro-Lula posts during Brazil's presidential election.
Things got so heated that Brazil's electoral court ordered Meta to stop messing with any election content.
The controversy has even caught the eye of the U.N. and US lawmakers, who are now demanding answers from Meta.
Lula campaign alleges Meta AI bias
The Lula team says they've faced account disruptions and unfair treatment by Meta AI, but Meta blames it on technical glitches.
Protests have popped up at Meta's Sao Paulo office, and US lawmakers, led by Bernie Sanders, have asked Mark Zuckerberg to explain how election content is handled.
All this comes as Lula and Flavio Bolsonaro face off in a super close race, making social media's role feel even more important than ever.