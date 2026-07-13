The accident took place in Jalisco, Mexico

10 killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Mexico

By Chanshimla Varah 10:16 am Jul 13, 202610:16 am

What's the story

A catastrophic multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Jalisco, Mexico, left at least 10 dead and about 10 others injured. The accident took place when a tractor-trailer reportedly lost its brakes and crashed into several vehicles that had stopped due to an earlier accident. The initial accident was apparently caused by a rear-end collision between two tractor-trailers. As rescue services arrived, a third tractor-trailer slammed into the scene, the Nayarit Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection said.