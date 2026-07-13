10 killed in fiery multi-vehicle crash in Mexico
What's the story
A catastrophic multi-vehicle crash on a highway in Jalisco, Mexico, left at least 10 dead and about 10 others injured. The accident took place when a tractor-trailer reportedly lost its brakes and crashed into several vehicles that had stopped due to an earlier accident. The initial accident was apparently caused by a rear-end collision between two tractor-trailers. As rescue services arrived, a third tractor-trailer slammed into the scene, the Nayarit Secretariat of Security and Citizen Protection said.
Injuries reported
Two minors among deceased
Four Americans were among those injured in the accident. They suffered minor injuries and were taken to Arboledas Hospital in Guadalajara by a private ambulance service, Jalisco Civil Protection confirmed. Two of the deceased were minors, while two other injured persons were National Guard members who sustained serious injuries and were also hospitalized in Guadalajara.
Aftermath
Driver of tractor-trailer detained by National Guard
Videos on social media appeared to show several vehicles engulfed in flames on the highway between Guadalajara and Tepic. The fire was later extinguished by firefighters. Local reports said the driver of the tractor-trailer was detained by the National Guard. Fatal truck and bus accidents are common in Mexico due to poor vehicle maintenance, reckless driving, or motorist exhaustion.