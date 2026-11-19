Michael Baumgartner urges India to move away from Russian arms
At a Diwali event on Capitol Hill, US Congressman Michael Baumgartner encouraged India to move away from its "legacy ineffective Russian junk" military equipment and consider American-made weapons instead.
He pointed out that this shift could boost U.S.-India ties and bring benefits like weapons systems and Boeing aircraft.
His comments come as top leaders from the US India, and Russia meet at major international summits.
Baumgartner emphasizes economic and security cooperation
Baumgartner, who regularly works with Indian diplomats, emphasized his commitment to growing economic and security cooperation between the two countries.
With India looking to diversify its defense suppliers, the US is actively promoting its tech as part of a bigger strategic partnership.