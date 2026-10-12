Michelle Obama pledges $1 million+ to girls' organizations in 15 countries
Michelle Obama is marking International Day of the Girl by pledging more than $1 million through her Girls Opportunity Alliance.
This support will help 25 organizations in 15 countries give more girls access to education and advocacy.
As Michelle Obama puts it, "I've always believed that every girl holds a unique promise, a special way that she can change the lives of those around her, maybe even the world. And that's why investing in girls isn't just the right thing to do. It's an investment in our shared future."
Leaders invited to Girls Opportunity Alliance
The funding goes to groups like Brazil's Associacao Mempodera (using sports and education for gender equity), Uganda's Girl Power Foundation (mentorship and school support), Tanzania's Girls First Initiative (school leadership clubs), and Haiti Adolescent Girls Network (training mentors).
Leaders from these groups are also invited to join the Girls Opportunity Alliance Network for more resources, continuing an alliance that has backed more than 265 projects in 50 countries since 2018.