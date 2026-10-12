Michelle Obama pledges $1 million+ to girls' organizations in 15 countries

Michelle Obama is marking International Day of the Girl by pledging more than $1 million through her Girls Opportunity Alliance.

This support will help 25 organizations in 15 countries give more girls access to education and advocacy.

As Michelle Obama puts it, "I've always believed that every girl holds a unique promise, a special way that she can change the lives of those around her, maybe even the world. And that's why investing in girls isn't just the right thing to do. It's an investment in our shared future."