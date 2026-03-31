Michigan synagogue truck attack was Hezbollah-inspired terrorism: FBI

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has classified the March 12 attack on Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield, Michigan , as a "Hezbollah-inspired act of terrorism." The assailant, Ayman Ghazali, a naturalized US citizen from Lebanon , rammed his pickup truck into the synagogue while over 100 children were inside for school. After waiting in the parking lot for over two hours, he drove into the building and hit a security officer before his vehicle got stuck in a hallway.

Attack details Ghazali took his own life inside the truck During the incident, synagogue security exchanged gunfire with Ghazali, who ultimately took his own life inside the truck. The vehicle was loaded with over $2,000 worth of commercial-grade fireworks and 35 gallons of gasoline to enhance an explosion. Jennifer Runyan, the FBI's special agent in charge in Detroit, confirmed that no one else was killed, but a security officer was injured.

Terrorist links Ghazali had links to known terrorists The FBI found no evidence of co-conspirators in Ghazali's actions. US Attorney Jerome Gorgon said he would have been charged with providing material support to Hezbollah if he had survived. Ghazali was found to have links to "known or suspected terrorists" associated with Hezbollah in federal databases. His planning for the attack intensified on March 9, with online searches for pro-Hezbollah news outlets and videos related to gunfire and ammunition.

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Weapon acquisition He practiced with the weapon a day after buying it On March 9, Ghazali bought an AR-style rifle, 10 magazines, and around 300 rounds of ammunition from a Dearborn Heights gun store. He practiced with the weapon the next day and bought fireworks. On March 11, he received dozens of water containers, which he filled with gasoline over several trips to gas stations. He also purchased two torch lighters, believed to have been used to ignite his truck.

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