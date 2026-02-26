Middle East travel warnings expanded as US-Iran tensions rise

Several countries have advised their citizens to leave Iran and its neighboring regions as tensions between the United States and Iran escalate. The situation has led to airlines reducing flights in the area. The Australian foreign ministry said on Wednesday that it has asked dependents of diplomats in Israel and Lebanon to evacuate due to a "deteriorating security situation." The Australian government has also offered voluntary departures to dependents of diplomats in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Jordan.

Rising tensions US evacuates non-essential staff from Lebanon The United States has also evacuated nonessential staff and eligible family members from its embassy in Lebanon, citing a review of the "security environment." The Trump administration has warned of severe consequences if Iranian negotiators do not agree to significant concessions on their nuclear program. The US has already increased its military presence across the Middle East, the latest of which was the arrival of a dozen United States Air Force F-22 fighter jets in Israel.

Flight disruptions Airlines suspend flights, other countries issue travel advisories The rising tensions have also led to airlines suspending flights over fears of a military conflict. KLM, the flag carrier of the Netherlands, announced it would temporarily suspend flights between Amsterdam and Tel Aviv from March 1, citing operational feasibility concerns. Other countries, such as Cyprus, Germany, India, Poland, Serbia and Sweden, have also asked their nationals in Iran to leave.

