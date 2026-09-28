Military airstrike hits Kyauktaw market and bridge leaving 33 dead
World
A military airstrike hit a market and a bridge in Kyauktaw, Rakhine state, on Monday, leaving at least 33 people dead and 36 injured.
Local aid worker Wai Hun Aung said, "This location is quite far from the fighting and has nothing to do with the conflict," and the Arakan Army warned that the death toll could rise further.
Civil war since 2021 coup
Since a military coup in 2021, Myanmar has been caught up in civil war with groups like the Arakan Army pushing back against army rule.
This is one of the deadliest strikes since a hospital bombing last December killed at least 30 people.
The government has not commented yet, but has previously said the military "exercises maximum restraint to avoid civilian harm."