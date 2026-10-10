Missile strikes Riyadh's King Khalid airport, several people injured
World
A missile hit King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on Saturday, leaving several people injured and forcing flights to stop.
This comes just days after a previous attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels, which killed a Sudanese national at the same airport.
Tensions are high after recent clashes between the Saudi-led coalition and the Houthis.
Riyadh travelers evacuated, flights paused
Travelers were evacuated from the airport, and ambulances rushed in to help the injured.
With security concerns rising, airlines like Kuwait Airways and Air India have paused flights for now.
The US and UK embassies also advised their citizens to steer clear of the area.
Despite all this, major events in Riyadh, like the World Petroleum Congress, are still going ahead.