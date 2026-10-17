Missiles strike near Aden airport 500m from passenger plane
World
On Friday, two missiles hit near the airport in Yemen's port city of Aden, just 500 meters from a passenger plane getting ready for takeoff.
The attack, believed to be by Iran-backed Houthi rebels, thankfully didn't cause any injuries.
This is the second time in less than 10 days the airport has been targeted.
Houthi official says military site targeted
The missile strike is part of a bigger fight between Yemen's government and Houthi rebels.
Just a day earlier, a Houthi attack on Aden's palace complex left at least five people dead.
According to a Houthi official, they were aiming for a military site near the airport used by Saudi-led forces.
The situation remains tense as these attacks continue.