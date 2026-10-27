Mizrahi voters could decide Israel's election by backing Gadi Eisenkot
World
Israel's election has everyone watching the Mizrahi Jewish community, who've long backed Netanyahu's Likud party.
This time, they're considering Gadi Eisenkot, a fellow Mizrahi and possible first Mizrahi prime minister, as a real alternative.
With their support up for grabs, the Mizrahis could end up deciding who leads the country next.
Benjamin Netanyahu's northern support drops sharply
In places like Qiryat Shemona, frustration is growing over Netanyahu's unkept security promises.
Voters like Eti Ben Shabat, once loyal to Likud, are now hoping Eisenkot can bring real change.
Recent numbers from Agam Labs show Netanyahu's northern support has dropped sharply, from 29% before the last election to just 17% now, making this shift hard to ignore.