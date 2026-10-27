Mob kills nurse, injures colleague in Bafwasende Ebola response
World
A tragic incident unfolded in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as a nurse was killed and another health worker injured by a mob in Bafwasende.
They were attacked while helping with the Ebola outbreak, after rumors spread that health workers were causing infections through contaminated water.
WHO: Attacks worsen Ebola crisis
The Ebola outbreak has already claimed more than 4,800 lives since May, and attacks on medical teams are making things worse.
Health workers now need police protection just to do their jobs.
The World Health Organization called out these attacks, saying they show just how urgent it is to fight misinformation and keep front-line workers safe during health crises.