Modi at Manila ASEAN summits as Trump meets Xi, Putin
Prime Minister Modi is in Manila for the ASEAN-India and East Asia Summits, putting India's growing role in the Indo-Pacific front and center.
His trip is all about deepening ties with Southeast Asia, focusing on peace, trade, and tech.
At the same time, US President Trump is making headlines by meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin: big moves that could shake up global power dynamics.
Modi stresses peace, digital, defense ties
Modi talked up regional peace and stronger digital, defense, and space partnerships with ASEAN countries. Trade between India and ASEAN reached $128.37 billion in FY26.
Plus, 2026 will be the "Year of Maritime Cooperation," showing how serious both sides are about security at sea.
Meanwhile, Trump's meetings signal shifting alliances that could impact Asia (and beyond).