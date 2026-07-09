Modi bats for deeper India-Australia ties using T20, ODI analogies 

Tour details

PM Modi's Australia part of 3-nation tour

Modi further said that to increase cooperation in the area of security, the nations have signed a joint declaration. "With the India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor, we will work to connect defence start-ups and industries. We will also work on ship-building, repair and maintenance," he said. PM Modi's visit to Australia is part of his three-nation tour, which also includes Indonesia and New Zealand. The Prime Minister was given a grand ceremonial welcome in Melbourne after arriving from Indonesia.