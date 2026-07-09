Modi bats for deeper India-Australia ties using T20, ODI analogies
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has likened the diplomatic relationship between India and Australia to a cricket match. Speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, PM Modi said that "cricket is a diplomatic language in India-Australia relations." He compared their meetings to different formats of the game, saying their agenda is focused like an ODI, decisions are quick like a T20 match, and their partnership is deep like a Test match.
Modi
Cricket a unique diplomatic language for India-Australia relations
"Today, when we are in the world's sporting capital of Melbourne, to not talk about sports would like a cricket match not starting even after the toss," Modi said. "Cricket is the unique diplomatic language for India-Australia relations. This is the reason our meetings feel like a cricket match- the agenda has one-day match like focus and our partnership is long and deep as a Test-match."
Security collaboration
Agreement in terms of nuclear cooperation
In a joint statement after the India-Australia Annual Summit, Modi and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also condemned the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and Sydney's Bondi Beach. Both PMs emphasized the need for all countries to fight terrorism in a comprehensive manner. They called for action against globally proscribed terrorists and their affiliates. The summit also saw the sealing of a landmark agreement on atomic cooperation, adding a strategic nuclear dimension to their partnership.
Twitter Post
Deal signed in nuclear energy sector
#WATCH | Melbourne | Addressing the joint press meet with PM Albanese, PM Modi says," In the nuclear energy sector, we have signed an important agreement today. This will pave the way for uranium supply from Australia to India, and this will give new strengthen to our aim for… pic.twitter.com/1pwE17TjVp— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
Tour details
PM Modi's Australia part of 3-nation tour
Modi further said that to increase cooperation in the area of security, the nations have signed a joint declaration. "With the India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor, we will work to connect defence start-ups and industries. We will also work on ship-building, repair and maintenance," he said. PM Modi's visit to Australia is part of his three-nation tour, which also includes Indonesia and New Zealand. The Prime Minister was given a grand ceremonial welcome in Melbourne after arriving from Indonesia.