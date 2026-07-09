LOADING...
Home / News / World News / Modi bats for deeper India-Australia ties using T20, ODI analogies 
Modi bats for deeper India-Australia ties using T20, ODI analogies 
PM Modi is on a visit to Australia

Modi bats for deeper India-Australia ties using T20, ODI analogies 

By Chanshimla Varah
Jul 09, 2026
12:42 pm
What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has likened the diplomatic relationship between India and Australia to a cricket match. Speaking at a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in Melbourne, PM Modi said that "cricket is a diplomatic language in India-Australia relations." He compared their meetings to different formats of the game, saying their agenda is focused like an ODI, decisions are quick like a T20 match, and their partnership is deep like a Test match.

Modi

Cricket a unique diplomatic language for India-Australia relations

"Today, when we are in the world's sporting capital of Melbourne, to not talk about sports would like a cricket match not starting even after the toss," Modi said. "Cricket is the unique diplomatic language for India-Australia relations. This is the reason our meetings feel like a cricket match- the agenda has one-day match like focus and our partnership is long and deep as a Test-match."

Security collaboration

Agreement in terms of nuclear cooperation

In a joint statement after the India-Australia Annual Summit, Modi and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also condemned the terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam and Sydney's Bondi Beach. Both PMs emphasized the need for all countries to fight terrorism in a comprehensive manner. They called for action against globally proscribed terrorists and their affiliates. The summit also saw the sealing of a landmark agreement on atomic cooperation, adding a strategic nuclear dimension to their partnership.

Advertisement

Twitter Post

Deal signed in nuclear energy sector

Advertisement

Tour details

PM Modi's Australia part of 3-nation tour

Modi further said that to increase cooperation in the area of security, the nations have signed a joint declaration. "With the India-Australia Defence Innovation Corridor, we will work to connect defence start-ups and industries. We will also work on ship-building, repair and maintenance," he said. PM Modi's visit to Australia is part of his three-nation tour, which also includes Indonesia and New Zealand. The Prime Minister was given a grand ceremonial welcome in Melbourne after arriving from Indonesia.

Advertisement