Modi outlines ambitious India-Australia future ties focusing on AI, semiconductors

Strategic sectors

Natural and trusted partners: Modi

Modi said that India and Australia are "natural and trusted partners" amid global uncertainties. He stressed on the need to take bilateral ties beyond trade, calling it a "runway of investment and innovation." The Prime Minister urged businesses to tap into new opportunities in manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure. He also spoke about clean energy cooperation, reiterating India's commitment to 500GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070.