Modi outlines ambitious India-Australia future ties focusing on AI, semiconductors
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unveiled a bold vision for India-Australia relations, calling on businesses to lead the way in expanding cooperation into strategic sectors. Speaking at the Economic Roadmap Business Reception in Melbourne, PM Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese emphasized the need for collaboration beyond trade. PM Modi identified clean energy, civil nuclear power, critical minerals, artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors, infrastructure, and education as key areas of focus.
Strategic sectors
Natural and trusted partners: Modi
Modi said that India and Australia are "natural and trusted partners" amid global uncertainties. He stressed on the need to take bilateral ties beyond trade, calling it a "runway of investment and innovation." The Prime Minister urged businesses to tap into new opportunities in manufacturing, technology, and infrastructure. He also spoke about clean energy cooperation, reiterating India's commitment to 500GW renewable energy capacity by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2070.
Energy collaboration
Civil nuclear energy cooperation
Modi said that Australia can play a key role in India's transition to clean energy with its technology, capital and natural resources. He also highlighted civil nuclear energy as a major area for future cooperation. He noted that India aims to produce 100GW of nuclear power by 2047 and has opened its nuclear sector to private participation. Australia's uranium reserves, Modi said, could help ensure India's long-term energy security while supporting decarbonization goals.
Infrastructure growth
Infrastructure transformation in India
Modi also highlighted India's major infrastructure transformation as one of the world's largest investment opportunities. He pointed to ongoing expansion across highways, railways, ports, airports and urban infrastructure. The Prime Minister encouraged Australian investors to consider long-term investments in India, summing up the country's investment proposition as "scale, speed and stability." He also called for closer collaboration in clean industrial supply chains with Australia.
Tech partnership
Collaboration in technology
Further, Modi called for closer collaboration in technology, highlighting India's AI Mission, Quantum Mission and semiconductor program. He said joint development of next-generation technologies could be possible through collaboration between India's manufacturing ecosystem and Australia's strengths in research and innovation. The Prime Minister also acknowledged the role of Australian superannuation funds in India's economic development, encouraging more participation by global institutional investors across various sectors, including infrastructure, logistics, clean energy and technology.
Educational collaboration
Education as a strong pillar of bilateral ties
Modi also spoke about education as a strong pillar of bilateral ties. He highlighted Australian universities like Deakin University and the University of Wollongong, which have established campuses in India, and called for broader partnerships beyond student mobility. He suggested linking Western Australia's critical mineral resources with manufacturing hubs in Odisha and Gujarat, as well as encouraging South Australian, Tasmanian, and Indian states to collaborate on renewable energy and food processing.