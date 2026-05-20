Video: Modi gifts 'Melody' toffee to Italian counterpart Meloni

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi , who is in Italy as part of his five-nation tour, gifted a packet of Melody Toffee to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. The gesture came as the two leaders' camaraderie is often referred to as "Melodi," a portmanteau of their surnames. PM Meloni shared a video on social media where she called the toffee "a very, very good toffee."

Diplomatic dinner PM Modi's dinner meeting with PM Meloni Earlier, PM Modi had a dinner meeting with PM Meloni in Rome after arriving in Italy. The two leaders also visited the iconic Colosseum, where they discussed various issues. Sharing details of the visit on X, PM Modi wrote: "Upon landing in Rome, had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Meloni over dinner, followed by a visit to the iconic Colosseum."

Twitter Post Watch video here Thank you for the gift pic.twitter.com/7ePxbJwPbA — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) May 20, 2026

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Growing partnership India-Italy Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029 PM Modi's visit comes at a time when India and Italy are working to advance their Joint Strategic Action Plan 2025-2029. The plan focuses on cooperation in key sectors such as trade, which reached $16.77 billion in 2025, and foreign direct investment, which reached $3.66 billion between April 2000 and September 2025. Defense, clean energy, and innovation science and technology are also part of this partnership framework.

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