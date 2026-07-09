Operation Sindoor's anti-terror strikes resonated across world: Modi in Melbourne 

Defense

Did this massive strike fill you with pride, he asks

He said the world is now witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defense platforms, as seen during 'Operation Sindoor.' "The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world. Did this massive strike...fill you with pride or not?" he said, drawing loud applause. "Over the past 12 years, 'Make in India' has evolved into a global brand. Our mobile phones....electronics have reached markets...Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint."