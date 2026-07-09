Operation Sindoor's anti-terror strikes resonated across world: Modi in Melbourne
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday addressed the Indian community in Melbourne, Australia. He invoked Operation Sindoor, an anti-terror operation, and said the world witnessed India's resolve when explosions at terror camps "echoed across the globe." The PM emphasized that India's actions during this operation sent a clear message of its firm stand against terrorism.
Defense
Did this massive strike fill you with pride, he asks
He said the world is now witnessing the capability and credibility of India's defense platforms, as seen during 'Operation Sindoor.' "The explosions were taking place at terrorist hideouts, but their echoes were heard across the entire world. Did this massive strike...fill you with pride or not?" he said, drawing loud applause. "Over the past 12 years, 'Make in India' has evolved into a global brand. Our mobile phones....electronics have reached markets...Our automobiles and pharmaceutical products have expanded their global footprint."
Economic progress
India is world's 2nd-largest 5G market: PM
During his address, PM Modi also spoke about India's economic growth and technological advancements. He said India is the world's fastest-growing major economy and aims to be among the top three global economies "as soon as possible." "We are a nation of 1.4 billion people filled with aspirations," he said, adding that India is now the world's second-largest 5G market and is also working on indigenous 6G technology.
Diplomatic ties
PM thanks Australian counterpart, praises Indian diaspora
PM Modi also thanked Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese for his warm welcome, calling him "India's friend." The Prime Minister praised the Indian diaspora for strengthening India's global image while staying connected to its cultural roots. He pointed out how Indian traditions continue to thrive overseas through events like Bharatanatyam performances, cricket tournaments and the upcoming Indian Film Festival in Melbourne.
Twitter Post
Modi addresses Indian diaspora
#WATCH | Melbourne, Australia: Addressing the Indian community event, PM Narendra Modi says, "You must have heard about the new trend of 'Bhajan Clubbing' in India; it is being driven by our Gen Z. Here in Australia, too, I hear that your weekends are filled with faith and… pic.twitter.com/5mQwCDkorR— ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026