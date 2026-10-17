Mohammad Akraminia says Iran urges US withdrawal, Hormuz will open
World
Iran is urging the US to pull its forces out of the region, saying if America leaves the region, the Strait of Hormuz will open.
An army spokesperson, Mohammad Akraminia, said this would boost security for everyone nearby and help the global economy, but he also warned that Iran might take action if US troops stay put.
Masoud Pezeshkian calls nuclear claims lies
At a U.N. summit in Armenia, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian brushed off claims about Iran chasing nuclear weapons as "lies" and called US sanctions "unjustifiable and inhumane."
On the flip side, US President Donald Trump told Newsmax he won't send nukes or ground troops to Iran, stressing non-nuclear options instead.