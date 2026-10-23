Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf to visit India for BRICS Parliamentary Forum
World
Iranian Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf is coming to India on October 26 for the BRICS Parliamentary Forum.
He is a major figure in Iran's international dealings.
Om Birla on impeachment and defections
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla shared that the forum.
He also addressed some hot topics at home, like possible impeachment proceedings against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar (which he promised would stick to the rules) and the recent defection of 20 Trinamool Congress MPs, saying responses from those involved will be considered before any action.
There is even talk of a special parliament session if needed.