Mohammed Ali al-Houthi calls Egypt's Saudi support 'declaration of war'
Egypt just approved sending military support to Saudi Arabia, and the Houthis aren't happy about it.
Mohammed Ali al-Houthi, a member of the Houthis's political bureau, called Egypt's move a "declaration of war" against Yemen and said, "Egypt and its parliament declared support for what is called the defense of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and in doing so, it declares war against the Republic of Yemen."
Egypt parliament backs Saudi against Houthis
On Monday, October 26, 2026, Egypt's parliament gave President Sisi the go-ahead to back Saudi Arabia against Houthi attacks.
This deepens the alliance between Egypt and Saudi Arabia and could shake up the ongoing conflict in Yemen, where fighting has dragged on.
The decision definitely raises stakes in an already complicated situation in the Gulf.