Mohsen Zanganeh mocks Pakistan mediation, jokes about Shehbaz Sharif tweet
World
Iranian MP Mohsen Zanganeh isn't impressed with Pakistan's attempts to mediate between Iran and the US.
During a visit to Afghanistan, he even joked about a tweet from Pakistan's prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, saying it looked like "Even their tweet was written by the Americans," because it had a "draft" word on its initial version.
Fighting near Strait of Hormuz continues
Pakistan did help arrange a two-month cease-fire, but fighting near the vital Strait of Hormuz hasn't stopped.
Zanganeh praised Afghanistan for standing firmly with Iran, while attacking Pakistan over its conduct during that period.
Meanwhile, relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan are getting more complicated, making peace in the region even tougher to achieve.