Mojtaba Khamenei tells foreign forces to leave Arabian Sea
Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has told foreign militaries to get out of the Arabian Sea, saying Iranian forces have already pushed them away from southern Iran's waters.
His message, shared during Sacred Defense Week and posted on Telegram, highlights how tense things are getting over these important sea routes.
Khamenei adviser warns Indian Ocean spill
Khamenei says rivals are now hesitant to move past the Arabian Sea after facing setbacks near the Strait of Hormuz.
He claims Iran's military has strengthened its military capabilities since the conflict began, with adversaries even seeking protection from Iranian strikes.
Meanwhile, his adviser warned that if the US or Israel keep up their actions, conflict could spill into the Indian Ocean, showing just how determined Iran is to control these strategic waters.