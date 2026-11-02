Monday cyber incidents spoil food worth millions in Sweden, Belgium
World
Cyber incidents on Monday caused chaos in supermarkets across Sweden and Belgium, turning freezers into ovens and spoiling food worth millions.
Big names like Ica, Coop, and Delhaize were hit as freezer temperatures soared to 55 degrees Celsius, definitely not what you want for your groceries.
The incident has people worried about how secure our everyday tech really is.
Hackers exploited Danfoss refrigeration software flaws
The hackers broke in by exploiting old flaws in Danfoss refrigeration software, even though fixes had already been released.
Many stores were still running outdated firmware, making them easy targets.
With no way to control the freezers, store staff watched entire stocks go bad.
Now, supermarket chains and cybersecurity teams are working to assess the situation.