Mountain collapse near China border triggers Nepal floods, 1,400+ dead
World
Nepal's deadly August floods, triggered by a mountain collapse near the China border, have left more than 1,400 people dead and more than 5,000 missing.
A top U.N. official called this disaster a "defining moment" for climate action, with scientists saying climate change played a significant role, and urging the world to step up support for Nepal.
Nepal faces $4.78 billion reconstruction bill
Despite barely contributing to global emissions, Nepal now faces a huge $4.78 billion reconstruction bill.
The U.N. has launched an emergency relief appeal and stressed that real "climate justice" means helping countries like Nepal that are hit hardest.
Food security is also at risk as the country begins its long recovery journey.