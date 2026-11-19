Muhammad Yunus home and Grameen Bank branches attacked after lockdown
Things got heated in Bangladesh this week, literally. Unknown attackers set fire to former interim government chief Muhammad Yunus's ancestral home in Chattogram, while several branches of his Grameen Bank were also targeted.
This all happened after the banned Awami League party called for a "lockdown."
In Dhaka, crude bomb blasts injured at least four people, even though security was tight.
Sheikh Hasina verdict anniversary prompts arrests
The violence is tied to the anniversary of a controversial tribunal verdict that sentenced former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to death for crimes against humanity.
With Hasina has been in exile in India since 2024, current Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has ramped up efforts to keep things under control:
police arrested 565 people in a 24-hour drive in Dhaka alone ahead of the lockdown, including a former education minister.