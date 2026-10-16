Mukeshkumar Chaudhari arrested in US for allegedly falsifying voter eligibility
Mukeshkumar Somabhai Chaudhari, an Indian national, has been arrested in the US for allegedly pretending to be a US citizen so he could vote in the 2024 general elections.
Authorities say he signed the voter signature certificate required by Minnesota law, falsely stating he was eligible to vote.
Chaudhari faces 2 counts, possible prison
Chaudhari now faces two counts: one count of false information in voting and one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to register to vote or vote, which could mean up to five years in prison for each count.
The Department of Homeland Security says this case shows its focus on keeping elections fair and free from outside interference.
As DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin put it, "Only American citizens should be electing American leaders," and anyone caught breaking that rule will face legal consequences.