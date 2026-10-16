Mukeshkumar Chaudhari arrested in US for allegedly falsifying voter eligibility

Chaudhari now faces two counts: one count of false information in voting and one count of making a false claim of citizenship in order to register to vote or vote, which could mean up to five years in prison for each count.

The Department of Homeland Security says this case shows its focus on keeping elections fair and free from outside interference.

As DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin put it, "Only American citizens should be electing American leaders," and anyone caught breaking that rule will face legal consequences.