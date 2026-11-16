Musadik Masud Malik to attend New Delhi SCO Civilisational Dialogue
Pakistan's Climate Change and Coordination Minister Musadik Masud Malik is heading to New Delhi for the first-ever SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum from November 20-22.
Hosted at Purana Qila by India's culture and external affairs ministries, the event brings together ancient cultures from across the region.
This is a pretty notable move, considering India and Pakistan have been on rocky terms since last year's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.
Cultural heritage to bridge SCO countries
The new forum is all about using cultural heritage to build bridges between SCO countries.
Leaders will discuss how shared history can improve international relations and help nations connect beyond politics.
With Pakistan showing up despite past disagreements, there's hope this could be a small step toward easing tensions in the neighborhood.