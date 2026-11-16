Musadik Masud Malik to attend New Delhi SCO Civilisational Dialogue

Pakistan's Climate Change and Coordination Minister Musadik Masud Malik is heading to New Delhi for the first-ever SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum from November 20-22.

Hosted at Purana Qila by India's culture and external affairs ministries, the event brings together ancient cultures from across the region.

This is a pretty notable move, considering India and Pakistan have been on rocky terms since last year's suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.