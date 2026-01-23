Musk returns to US politics after ugly spat with Trump 

Elon Musk , the CEO of Tesla and the world's richest man, is re-entering the political scene in the United States ahead of the 2026 midterm elections. After a brief hiatus from politics to focus on his business empire, Musk has resumed his large-scale donations to Republican candidates. He has already donated $10 million this year to a Republican Senate candidate, the WSJ reported.

Strategy shift Musk's political strategy and relationship with Trump Musk's political team is reportedly in talks with potential vendors for midterm work, focusing on digital and text-messaging experts. His top political strategist, Chris Young, is leading these efforts, people familiar with the planning told the journal. The billionaire is also looking to convert Trump voters into midterm and down-ballot voters. His relationship with President Donald Trump has also improved significantly after a public falling-out last May, when he stepped down as head of the Department of Government Efficiency.

Donation details Musk's political contributions and future plans Musk has already donated $42 million in political contributions since June 2025, including $27 million to America PAC and $10 million to PACs backing House and Senate Republicans. He is also considering contributing through America PAC or other political-action committees for the 2026 elections. Top Republicans have urged him to help defend their narrow majorities in Congress, people with knowledge of the discussions said.

Roles Musk's vision The WSJ report suggested that the thawing relationship between Musk and Trump signals the start of a practical partnership. Trump would benefit from Musk's financial resources and technological capabilities, and in return, Musk would continue to wield influence in the administration. Musk is using his social media platform to promote his vision of a streamlined US government. This vision hinges on reduced federal spending, deregulation, and requiring proof of citizenship to vote.

