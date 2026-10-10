Musk links Mukesh Ambani to Starlink delay amid donations debate
World
Elon Musk is calling out industrialist Mukesh Ambani, suggesting that Ambani's influence could be a factor in Indian authorities delaying Starlink's entry into the country.
Musk shared reports about Reliance donating to India's ruling BJP and ally Shiv Sena, sparking a social-media debate on how business and politics mix.
Now, some users are also looking at Musk's own political donations back home in the US.
Users question Elon Musk US donations
Turns out, some users are questioning Musk's own political donations in the US.