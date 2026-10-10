Musk links Mukesh Ambani to Starlink delay amid donations debate

Elon Musk is calling out industrialist Mukesh Ambani, suggesting that Ambani's influence could be a factor in Indian authorities delaying Starlink's entry into the country.

Musk shared reports about Reliance donating to India's ruling BJP and ally Shiv Sena, sparking a social-media debate on how business and politics mix.

Now, some users are also looking at Musk's own political donations back home in the US.