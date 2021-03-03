18 killed in Myanmar's anti-coup protests: Human rights group

The bloodiest protest day was Sunday when the UN confirmed at least 18 deaths. The same day, at least 1,300 people were reportedly arrested. However, the AAPP said only 1,200 have been arrested since the coup, and 900 remain behind bars or are facing charges.
A massive and largely peaceful civil disobedience campaign demanding Suu Kyi's release has faced a brutal crackdown by authorities. Authorities have threatened "loss of life" to protesters, who remain undeterred in their demand for the restoration of their democratically-elected government.