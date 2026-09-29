Myanmar military airstrike near Kyauktaw market kills 49, injures 58
World
Myanmar's military launched an airstrike near a local market in Rakhine State's Kyauktaw Township, killing at least 49 people and injuring 58 others.
The attack hit around noon and impacted everyday folks, vendors, shoppers, and people just passing by.
It's the latest in a string of violent clashes since the military seized power in 2021.
Arakan Army vows retaliation, food shortages
The Arakan Army, which controls much of Rakhine and is fighting for local autonomy, has promised to strike back after this attack.
The region is already struggling with food shortages due to military trade restrictions, making daily life even tougher.