The ICJ told Myanmar to stop violating international laws, hold those behind the 2017 violence accountable, and ensure nothing like this happens again.

The court also wants safe return for Rohingya refugees, help for victims, and action against discrimination.

Over 730,000 Rohingya fled to Bangladesh during the 2017 military crackdown.

Myanmar claims its actions were anti-terror operations (not genocide) and says it will report on what steps it takes within two years, but has not explained how it will meet all of the court's demands.